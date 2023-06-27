Large crowds expected at CVG this weekend ahead of the 4th of July holiday and Taylor Swift's Cincinnati shows

CINCINNATI — If you are flying this weekend, you should get to CVG extra early. From Swifties to summer vacationers, this 4th of July travel weekend is expected to be very busy.

CVG estimates more than 350,000 passengers from Thursday, June 29th through Sunday, July 9th. The highest volume is expected on Thursdays and Fridays. The busiest time for departures is from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The busiest times for arrivals are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Officials suggest passengers arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

In addition to the usual boost in passenger volume throughout the summer, airport officials point to Taylor Swift's two sold out shows at Paycor Stadium and the expanded air service into Cincinnati this year as reasons why passengers may have to wait a little longer in lines.

The roads will be busy too. AAA expects a record number of drivers over the 4th of July holiday. The organization wants all drivers to be aware of emergency roadside workers since there will be more people out and about.

"It's so important that everyone obey the 'move over' laws, which require everyone to slow down and move over one lane away from emergency roadside workers," said Tom Wiedemann, CEO of AAA Club Alliance. "It's not just AAA drivers, it's firefighters, police, emergency medical personnel, construction workers and anyone trying to do their job on the side of the road."

