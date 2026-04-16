Cincinnati renters demand answers from city council over alleged rent theft, possible eviction notices

CINCINNATI — Residents possibly facing eviction demanded answers about an ongoing dispute with the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority and Touchstone Property Services at a Cincinnati City Council meeting Wednesday.

Tenants in The Evanston Apartments allege a former property manager misused or pocketed their rent money, leading to notices claiming they are behind on payments. It's a story we've been following for weeks.

"It just pisses me off that we have to go through this, and nobody is listening to us," a resident of The Evanston said to council as he held back tears.

Approximately a dozen residents attended the council meeting, where several insisted they had paid their rent and accused the former property manager of stealing funds.

"I pay my rent faithfully every month," Marcella Kinzey, a resident at The Evanston, said. "They go into my account every month and get their rent. I said it’s not fair to me or anyone. To me, it’s embarrassing."

WATCH: Residents share frustrations with a lack of answers after alleged rent payment fraud

Residents possibly facing eviction ask city council for answers

City leaders told the residents they are aware of the situation.

"There is an active criminal investigation," Council member Scotty Johnson said. "I just want to (reassure) the people we are listening. We are doing everything we legally can to rectify this situation."

CMHA CEO Gregory Johnson said the agency first became aware of potential nefarious activity in November.

We asked Johnson if this was a widespread issue or an isolated event.

"What we know at this moment, we’ve turned it over to the prosecutor’s office," Johnson responded.

Johnson said at least 35 of the 58 residents who received notices have responded, which could potentially fix the issue if they are found to be legitimate victims.

Still, tenants want answers to come sooner.

"I just wish we could get some resolution to this for the tenants to have the perpetrator properly prosecuted," Marvin Barnes, a resident of The Evanston, said.

Barnes, who moved into the complex in late 2024, said the former property manager instructed him to sign blank money orders.

Months later, Barnes discovered the money orders were made out to the property manager's name instead of Touchstone or the housing authority.

"Where are our leaders to say, 'Not in my town'?" Bishop Sonny James, a pastor and activist who has been fighting to help the residents, said. "We’re not going away. We’re not here for a simple, 'My bad, I’m sorry.'"

We reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. They have not responded to questions about when or if anyone involved in the situation will be charged.

Currently, Touchstone Property Services, Inc. oversees 16 CMHA-owned properties, comprising a total of 1,249 units, according to the housing authority.

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