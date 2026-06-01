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OSHP: One dead following fatal crash in Union Township

UNION TWP CRASH
WCPO
UNION TWP CRASH
Posted

LEBANON, Ohio — One person is dead following a fatal crash in Union Township Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Paulette R. Hines, 51, of Maineville was driving west on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle overturned several times before finally striking a guardrail, according to police.

Hines was declared dead at the scene.

According to police, Hines was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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