Cincinnati Recreation Centers opening as cooling centers to help residents against heat wave

CINCINNATI — The final week of August has sent scorching heat across the Tri-State.

Our meteorologists tracked temperatures hitting well into the 90s, with Wednesday's forecast set for a high of 97 degrees.

As Tri-State residents deal with the heat, we sat down with health experts to see what people should do to be safe, especially for those planning to work or exercise outside.

“Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids, take advantage of air conditioning," said Dr. Grant Mussman, who serves as the health commissioner for the City of Cincinnati.

For those needing a place to go and cool off, especially if someone has been outside in the sun for long periods of time, the City of Cincinnati is offering solutions.

Across city limits, Cincinnati Recreation Centers are operating as cooling centers during their normal business hours, allowing anyone to find a break from the heat.

“They can come in; we have water bottles, water bottle fill centers, air conditioning in all the centers and they just have a spot to relax at a cooler temperature," said Chris Pike, with CRC's marketing and communications team.

The city said on its website that guests do not need a membership to use the recreation centers while they operate as cooling centers.

The city also has pools and spraygrounds open for families who want to cool off in the water.