Heat advisory Wednesday as we feel like 100°+

Tuesday brought us a high of 97°, our warmest temperature in more than 12 YEARS! That intense heat returns for Wednesday.

We have another Heat Advisory again today as feels like temperatures are expected to make it above 100-degrees. Our high will be back in the 90s for the fifth straight day as we climb to 96°. When you factor in the high humidity we will see a heat index of 100-104 degrees. We are also under an Air Quality Alert as well.

WCPO Heat Advisory for Tuesday & Wednesday



We should stay sunny for a majority of the day, which will aid in the heat. However, as we get into the afternoon and evening we will have a small chance at a shower or storm. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the entire Tri-State in a "marginal risk" for severe storms this evening, but that threat is low. Storm chances will be small, but if something were to go severe, damaging wind and large hail would be the issues.

Those showers and storms should come to an end through the overnight. Temperatures will stay warm and as are partly cloudy. Our low will be 71°.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day with a high of 95° and a heat index close to 100 degrees. That could mean we see another Heat Advisory. Skies will be mostly sunny but we may see some isolated pop up storms. through the midday. However, that chance is low.

A slow moving cold front will bring back spotty storm chances later Friday and now it looks like some of those spotty storms could linger into Saturday too.

MORNING RUSH

A Few clouds

Very Muggy

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Feels like 101°

Isolated evening storms

High: 96

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storm threat

Very Muggy

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Feels like 100°

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 95

THURSDAY NIGHT

A Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 71

