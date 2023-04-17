Watch Now
Cincinnati police seek help locating missing man

Clarence Raymond Griffin
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 11:20:55-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking the public for help locating 59-year-old Clarence Raymond Griffin.

Investigators believe he left his home on Nottingham Road in the Villages at Roll Hill around 8 a.m. on April 14. He was last seen that day around 5 p.m. at the BP on Hopple Street. According to police, a family member spotted him trying to flag down passing vehicles.

Investigators said he was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and tan boots.

Griffin is diagnosed with Alzheimer's and left his home without his medication, investigators said. Police have classified Griffin as an "Endangered Missing Adult."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Griffin is asked to call police.

