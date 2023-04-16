Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: Dozens of restaurants to offer set-priced, three-course meals

CINCINNATI — Get your stomachs ready because Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back!
The semi-annual event is running from April 17-23 with three-course meals available from more than 40 restaurants around the Tri-State.
The week-long event offers $26, $36 and $46 meals from the various eateries in an effort to not only drive business for the restaurants, but for people to adventure out and experience the different cuisines and culinary talents in the area. Restaurant week last took place from Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Some of the restaurants showcasing their talents this restaurant week are Via Vite, Ripple Wine Bar, Nicola's, Libby's Southern Comfort, Flatiron Cafe, Council Oak, Condado, Alcove by MadTree Brewing and many more.
Other than the food offers, multiple of the participating restaurants will be serving specialty cocktails made with Tito's Vodka or Uncle Nearest whiskey, which are both sponsors for the event. For those that prefer beer over cocktails, restaurant week's final sponsor, MadTree Brewing, will have brews available at some restaurants.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week also benefits Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. As Tri-State residents take a culinary journey, $1 from every meal will be donated to the medical center.
Here's the full list of participating restaurants for Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week:
- Alcove by MadTree Brewing
- Alfio's Buon Cibo
- BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
- The Brown Dog Cafe
- Butcher and Barrel
- Che — O'Bryonville
- Che — Over-the-Rhine
- Condado
- Coppin's
- Council Oak Steaks & Seafood
- D Burnhams
- deSha's
- Eddie Merlot's
- Eighteen
- Embers
- Flatiron Cafe
- Golden Lamb
- Goose & Elder
- Ivory House
- Jag's
- Kona Grill
- Libby's Southern Comfort
- LouVino
- Matt the Miller's Tavern
- Melting Pot
- Metropole
- Mita's
- Montgomery Inn
- Nicola's
- Overlook Kitchen + Bar
- Pampas
- Primavista
- Primo
- Ripple Wine Bar
- Salazar Restaurant & Bar
- Seasons 52
- Shiners on the Levee
- Somm Wine Bar
- Street City Pub
- Subito
- The Capital Grille
- The View at Shires' Garden
- Trio
- Via Vite
For those wanting to get the menus from each participating restaurant and more, you can visit Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week's website here or download the event's app here.
