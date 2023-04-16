Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: Dozens of restaurants to offer set-priced, three-course meals

CINCINNATI — Get your stomachs ready because Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back!

The semi-annual event is running from April 17-23 with three-course meals available from more than 40 restaurants around the Tri-State.

The week-long event offers $26, $36 and $46 meals from the various eateries in an effort to not only drive business for the restaurants, but for people to adventure out and experience the different cuisines and culinary talents in the area. Restaurant week last took place from Sept. 19-25, 2022.

Some of the restaurants showcasing their talents this restaurant week are Via Vite, Ripple Wine Bar, Nicola's, Libby's Southern Comfort, Flatiron Cafe, Council Oak, Condado, Alcove by MadTree Brewing and many more.

Other than the food offers, multiple of the participating restaurants will be serving specialty cocktails made with Tito's Vodka or Uncle Nearest whiskey, which are both sponsors for the event. For those that prefer beer over cocktails, restaurant week's final sponsor, MadTree Brewing, will have brews available at some restaurants.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week also benefits Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. As Tri-State residents take a culinary journey, $1 from every meal will be donated to the medical center.

Here's the full list of participating restaurants for Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week:



Alcove by MadTree Brewing

Alfio's Buon Cibo

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

The Brown Dog Cafe

Butcher and Barrel

Che — O'Bryonville

Che — Over-the-Rhine

Condado

Coppin's

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

D Burnhams

deSha's

Eddie Merlot's

Eighteen

Embers

Flatiron Cafe

Golden Lamb

Goose & Elder

Ivory House

Jag's

Kona Grill

Libby's Southern Comfort

LouVino

Matt the Miller's Tavern

Melting Pot

Metropole

Mita's

Montgomery Inn

Nicola's

Overlook Kitchen + Bar

Pampas

Primavista

Primo

Ripple Wine Bar

Salazar Restaurant & Bar

Seasons 52

Shiners on the Levee

Somm Wine Bar

Street City Pub

Subito

The Capital Grille

The View at Shires' Garden

Trio

Via Vite

For those wanting to get the menus from each participating restaurant and more, you can visit Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week's website here or download the event's app here.

