Cincinnati police captain criminally charged for allegedly strangling woman in Washington Park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris has been criminally charged following an incident in Washington Park where he was seen by witnesses allegedly strangling a woman while off duty.

The Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday that Norris has been charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

According to CPD, Norris' police powers have been suspended and he has been assigned to administrative assignments pending the outcome of the case.

"I stand by my decision to have an external agency investigate this situation," said CPD Chief Teresa Theetge. "It is imperative to have a fair and impartial investigation when any high-ranking member of our agency is alleged to have engaged in misconduct. Captain Norris is entitled to due process and we will await the outcome of this case."

On October 24, CPD announced Norris was at the center of an internal investigation following reports of an alleged assault on Elm Street near Washington Park. Theetge said she requested the investigation be handled by an outside prosecutor's office, but did not say which.

The incident, which was caught on video by a witness and shared with WCPO 9, took place on Oct. 24 in Washington Park.

In the video, you can hear the woman crying and yelling at Norris.

"Get off of me!" she appears to yell at Norris.

You can also hear Norris allegedly talking to witnesses.

"She knows what she did," Norris says.

You can watch the video in the player below. Warning: some viewers may find this disturbing.

VIDEO: CPD captain allegedly strangles woman in off-duty incident

Witnesses can also be heard telling Norris to "get off" the woman.

Norris then seemingly walks away as others console the woman on the ground.

In an incident report filled out by Cincinnati police about the alleged assault, an officer wrote that a witness Norris drag the victim out of a vehicle "while holding her in a choke hold. Witness stated that the suspect was on top of the victim, continuing to strangle the victim with his hands."

The report also says the alleged victim told responding officers she would only speak if their police body cameras were off. Documents say she told officers "he is CPD".