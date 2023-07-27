Cincinnati named one of the best US cities for nightlife, new study says

CINCINNATI — If you're planning a night out in Cincinnati, you have plenty of options: A game down at The Banks, dinner at one of the city's award-winning restaurants or drinks at a popular bar in Over-the-Rhine.

Bottom line — Cincinnati's nightlife scene is pretty awesome. And yes, we know we're a little biased, but a new study from BetMGM says that Cincinnati has the 5th best nightlife in all of the nation, better than a cities like Miami and New Orleans.

Cincinnati is the only city in the Midwest to break the Top 10.

The study analyzed the 100 most populated cities in the U.S. BetMGM then looked at multiple factors to rank the cities, including number of bars, the amount of activities available and average hotel and drink prices.

Here's the Top 10 U.S. cities with the best nightlife:



Las Vegas New York City Portland San Francisco Cincinnati New Orleans Orlando Seattle Miami Atlanta

BetMGM described Cincinnati as a "unique blend of urban energy and Midwestern charm."

The Queen City also took the cake as the U.S. city with the most bars per 100,000 people, with 69 different bars.

The study applauded Cincinnati for having pub crawls, "trendy" restaurants and a rich history and heritage.

Just last year, Ghost Baby, OTR's swank underground jazz speakeasy, was named one of the best bars in the country — in 2021, Walnut Hills' Comfort Station made the list and OTR's Wodka Bar did before that.

In the food world, OTR's Nolia and Jose Salazar's Mita's were named 2023 finalists for James Beard awards.

Outside of food and drink, BetMGM also noted the city's outdoor activities like the riverfront and the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo itself has previously been named the best zoo in the country, too.

And, arguably, the best thing the study found — an average beer in Cincinnati only costs $4.

While we didn't really need a study to remind us of how great Cincinnati is, we definitely earned some bragging rights with this one.

