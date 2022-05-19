Cincinnati named 9th best summer travel destination in the U.S.

CINCINNATI — Get ready for some more tourists in the Queen City because Cincinnati was named the 9th best summer travel destination, per a new report by WalletHub.

Beating every other major city in Ohio, Cincinnati broke the top 10 in WalletHub's list that ranks the cheapest U.S. locations that are also easy to reach.

Overall, Cincinnati's ranking came in at 62.95. To compare, Orlando — which was ranked No. 1 — was given a 69.96 total score. On the opposite end, Phoenix — which ranked No. 100 — received a score of 41.29.

In terms of the Queen City's ranking breakdown, the metro area has the second best travel costs in the country. Cincinnati also broke the top 15 with best activities, which is more than understandable with all the museums, sporting events, parks, restaurants and more. In fact, Cincinnati parks were recently named the 4th best in the nation.

Otherwise, Cincinnati was ranked in the top 50% on all categories other than safety.

WalletHub used six key categories — travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety — to analyze 100 of the biggest metro areas in the U.S.

Here are all of Cincinnati's ratings:



Travel Costs and Hassle - 2

Local Costs - 28

Attractions - 34

Weather - 48

Activities - 13

Safety - 72

