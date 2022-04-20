Cincinnati Distilling, Northern Row named second best whiskey, spirits distilleries in the U.S.

CINCINNATI — If there's anything we enjoy doing in Cincinnati, it's sitting back and relaxing with a nice drink at one of our many breweries, distilleries and bars — and we'd like to think those breweries and distilleries make some of the best brews and liquors out there.

Tri-State distilleries Cincinnati Distilling and Northern Row Brewery and Distillery were recently named the second best whiskey and spirits distilleries, respectively, in the nation, per the 2022 U.S. Open Whiskey and Spirits Competition.

"It's amazing to get recognition for our love of distilling year after year, " Josh Engel, Cincinnati Distilling spokesperson said. "We've been in the top five distilleries in the country in the US Open for three years now and we plan to continue producing amazing spirits and push the envelope even further going forward."

Cincinnati Distilling, which is located in Milford, Ohio, and opened in 2017 under the name Sycamore Distilling, has taken home the second place achievement for the two year in a rows. Overall, the distillery earned seven individual medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze. Stillwrights Distilling, who Cincinnati Distilling acquired in 2021, earned two medals for itself — a silver for its Apple Pie Moonshine and a bronze for its Spiced Rum.

Cincinnati Distilling's individual whiskey medals include:



Baltic Porter Cask Finished Bourbon — Gold

Ohio Malt Whiskey (distilled with beer from local breweries March First, FigLeaf and Woodburn Brewing) — Gold

Camp Dennison Bourbon — Silver

Peanut Butter Whiskey — Silver

Code 4 Blueberry Donut Whiskey — Silver

Ohio Straight Bourbon — Bronze

Single Barrel Straight Whiskey — Bronze

Just in time for summer, Cincinnati Distilling plans to open its new standalone distillery, which will have a full-scale production facility, tasting room and taproom, event center, restaurant and a rooftop bar.

Northern Row Brewery and Distillery, located in OTR near Rhinegeist Brewery and Findlay Market, took home six individual awards across the whiskey, gin, infused vodka and white rum categories.

Northern Row's individual spirits medals include:



Five Stories Straight Bourbon — Gold

Five Stories Single Barrel Whiskey — Silver

Five Stories London Dry Gin — Gold

Five Stories Winter Gin — Silver

Five Stories Pepper Flavored Vodka — Gold

Five Stories White Rum — Bronze

In 2021, both Cincinnati Distilling and Northern Row were recognized at the competition, as well as Knox Joseph Distillery, which was awarded medals last year prior to being open to the public.

While Cincinnati has recently been named the third best city in the U.S. for beer drinkers, it's also making a name for itself in the world of distilleries. The northern region of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour is just across the Ohio River, and it's clear to see that its influence is seeping into the Tri-State.

