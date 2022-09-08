Cincinnati Museum Center to have free admission Sept. 17 to celebrate Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Museum Center is offering free admission Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event is to celebrate the Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day, which is a yearly celebration of all museums and curiosity.

To receive free admission, museum-goers must register online to celebrate Museum Day and receive an email ticket that is good for two admission for the Saturday.

Those that attend the museum with free admission Saturday will get to enjoy all three of its museums: the Museum of Natural History and Science, the Cincinnati History Museum and the Children's Museum.

The free admission does not include any Omnimax Theater tickets.

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, which is also located in Union Terminal, is also offering free admission Saturday. Those that wish to see that exhibit must register separately for those tickets.

The museum center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17.

RELATED

Antarctica-themed dinosaur exhibit set to open at Cincinnati Museum Center this fall

Cincinnati Museum Center hosts 'Our Shared Story: 200 Years of Jewish Cincinnati' exhibition

Freedom Center to receive proceeds from minted Harriet Tubman coins, hoping to boost museum