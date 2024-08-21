Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to speak at Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

Pureval announced on Wednesday that he would be speaking at the convention.

The announcement did not provide details on what Pureval plans to say, or exactly when he'll take the stage, though it did encourage people to tune into the convention between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday, with delegates and officials descending on the United Center after a wild few weeks that saw the party switch out its nominee, upending what had already been an unprecedented campaign year.

With the departure of President Joe Biden from the campaign, and Vice President Kamala Harris' swift ascension to the top of the ticket, Democrats have completely changed the general election fight against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, just months before the Nov. 5 election.

A complete schedule hasn't been released, but Harris, running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama are all also expected to speak during the week's evening programming.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also spoke at the convention on Monday. He was a rumored finalist for consideration as Harris' VP pick, which eventually went to Walz.

Walz will deliver the keynote speech Wednesday.

Pureval and Harris share an Indian heritage, each having a parent who immigrated to the United States.

Where can you watch it?

WCPO 9 will livestream Pureval's speech from the DNC. While official times have not been announced, download the WCPO 9 app to receive push alerts when the speeches do happen.

The DNC will stream on more than a dozen platforms, including the convention website, YouTube and X. For the first time in convention history, organizers say, they will also host vertical streams across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to make the proceedings more accessible on mobile devices.

Convention officials say there will be English and Spanish versions, as well as American Sign Language interpretation and an audio description service.

A number of network and cable news outlets have announced special programming for the prime-time portions of the convention when Harris and others will give speeches from the hall where delegates are convening.

Other media outlets, both local and national, will stream whatever is happening on the floor. The actual space itself is closed to the public, behind several layers of security accessible only to delegates, officials, volunteers and credentialed media.

The DNC has also credentialed social media influencers for this year's convention, meaning that there may be a number of ways to see firsthand happenings across those accounts on various platforms, too.