Infrastructure bill signed into law brings billions to Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana

WASHINGTON — Ohio will get more than $12 billion in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to early White House estimates published by CNBC.com. Indiana would receive $8.84 billion, while Kentucky would get $6.94 billion.

President Joe Biden signed the bill Monday. Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, one of the bill's biggest supporters, attended and spoke at the signing.

"This is what can happen when Republicans and Democrats decide we're going to work together to get something done," Portman said.

Officials in Kentucky and Ohio have waited to see if there would be funding for a companion bridge to be built west of the Brent Spence Bridge. An article published on CNN.com listing projects that could be funded by the bill had the bridge as its top item, with CNN stating a new bridge could be possible with federal funding from the infrastructure bill covering part of the cost, along with state and local funding.

"We've got a major bridge in my hometown and it's also a major bottleneck desperately in need of replacing," Portman said. "We've been trying to do it for 25 years, but we haven't been able to pull together the funding and figure out how to do it. This new law finally gives us the tools we need to fix the Brent Spence Bridge and the same is true for major projects all around the country."

The Ohio Department of Transportation said in a statement it was hopeful it and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet could get the funding to begin the project.

"We're excited about the possibility of moving this long-talked about and much-needed project forward," the statement said. "ODOT has been working with our partners at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on the companion bridge and entire corridor plan for some time. We'll continue those efforts and focus on the opportunities that best help us fund the project and bring it to reality."

Graphic by Brian Niesz

The White House numbers published by CNBC.com are estimates based on previous allocated funding. Depending on the funding formulas in the Infrastructure Bill, those numbers could change. Funding will also roll out over years, which will also affect total dollar amounts.

Ohio is expected to receive $9.2 billion for highways and $483 million for bridge replacements and repairs, as well as $1.2 billion to improve public transit. The state is also expected to receive $1.4 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state, $253 million for airport developments and $100 million in broadband funding for high-speed internet access.

Indiana's $8.84 billion total in funding would be divided to $6.6 billion for highways, $751 million for water infrastructure, $401 million for bridges and $410 million for other infrastructure projects.

In Kentucky, $5 billion will go to infrastructure projects across the Commonwealth for roads, bridges, airports and disaster mitigation. Another $400 million goes to public transit, $100 million to broadband internet and $647 to clean drinking water.

Once the signing is completed, the bill will begin a roll out through federal agencies like the Department of Energy and the Department of Transportation before funding is given to states and municipalities.

