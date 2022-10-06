Dogs rescued from Florida shelters during Hurricane Ian up for adoption in Cincinnati

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — SPCA Cincinnati is extending its $5 adoption drive in an effort to clear the shelter after several dogs were rescued from Florida shelters. Last week, 26 animals traveled to the Tri-State to escape hurricane Ian.

The dogs were initially up for adoption in the Sunshine state. SPCA Cincinnati is a part of a network of shelters that work with the Humane Society of the United States. Whenever there is a natural disaster or an event that impacts the wellness of an animal this network of shelters step in.

SPCA staff say various breeds and different sized dogs were sent to the Queen City.

“If you are traveling a lot of miles in different vehicles, seeing different people, being given vaccines. Poked and prodded, brought to a new place a strange place. Its always a little tough on them,” said Mike Retzlaff of SPCA Cincinnati. “I have a great staff and great volunteers who get them out, play with them and walk them and get them used to the area.”

Now that the animals have received proper medical treatment Retzlaff says they are ready to find forever homes in the Tri-State.

If you’d like to adopt one of the dogs, you can visit SPCA Cincinnati in Sharonville, located at 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249