Warren County woman accused of telling dog to attack 6-year-old, causing severe injuries

LEBANON, Ohio — A Lebanon woman is accused of using her dog to attack a 6-year-old.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said 38-year-old Cassie Thierauf and another person were believed to be taking drugs in the backyard of her duplex on Aug. 25. The woman who lives on the other side of the duplex started filming them, and a verbal argument followed. Fornshell said the woman then went inside to call the police.

After the argument, Fornshell said Thierauf opened her front door and told her pit bull boxer mix to attack the woman's two daughters and another girl playing in the front yard. The dog caused severe injury to one daughter's mouth and bit multiple parts of her body. Fornshell said the girl needed multiple surgeries after the attack.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Thierauf on felonious assault and endangering children charges for "knowingly" causing serious physical harm to the child.

Thierauf's arrangement is scheduled for Oct. 6.

