Cincinnati leaders want you to voluntarily hand your guns over to police in new safe storage program

CINCINNATI — Three Cincinnati children under the age of 14 died in accidental shootings so far in 2024. Leaders say that's three too many and they're determined to find a solution to see that number hit zero.

The latest effort to mitigate gun violence in the city is a voluntary initiative called the Safe Storage Program. Spearheaded by council member Anna Albi, city council has worked with the Cincinnati Police Department and community partners for the past year to publicly launch the program on Tuesday.

It's available year-round and offers a temporary out-of-home storage option for firearm owners living in and outside Cincinnati. Anyone interested can store their firearms in CPD's property room at 801 Linn Street for up to six months.

"As many of us are about to gather for Christmas, Hannakuh, Kwanzaa and the new year, this safe storage program allows responsible gun owners to store their firearms outside the home while loved ones gather around and ensure everyone's safety," Albi said.

The program is expected to particularly benefit individuals in crisis or at risk of suicide, those traveling and needing to secure their firearms, or those wanting to prevent access to a firearm when family and children are visiting, city leaders said.

In 2023, city council passed an ordinance requiring the safe storage of guns, specifically around children. It ordered that any parents or guardians who do not properly store their guns and "create a substantial risk to the health or safety of the child" can be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor.

That ordinance was met with legal challenges and ultimately became ineffective. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearny said she hopes the new voluntary program will prove successful.

"There are free (gun) locks everywhere. Police headquarters have locks. Our rec centers have locks. Libraries have locks. Community events have locks. There are locks everywhere," Kearny said. "And yet people are not using them to lock up their guns...we really need to make sure that guns are stored safely and that people have a means of getting them out the house with folks at risk."

Organizations Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and The WhitneyStrong Foundation were in attendance at Tuesday's press conference. Kevin Whitman works with the latter and said he's optimistic community members will take advantage of the program.

"It's incredibly impactful and encouraging to hear that there is progress being made and to be able to see it tangibly with events like (this press conference) just to know that it is a big challenge and a big opportunity for us to see some growth here," Whitman said. "So any time we see any progress in helping people be safe and helping save more lives, we want to be there and help support it."

The WhitneyStrong Foundation has focused on several efforts this year in its search for solutions to gun violence. Those include emphasizing the organization's Safe a Life program and getting more gun locks into more hands.

"And also education for people to know what to do if an emergency arises, if something happens — how they can get support for that," Whitman said.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge shared some statistics on Tuesday to shed light on the reality of gun violence in the community. So far in 2024, there have been 347 shooting victims in the city. Twelve people died by gun-related suicide.

There were three accidental shooting deaths. All three of those victims were children aged 13, 12 and 2 years old.

"If those numbers don't shock the conscience into understanding why you need to safely store your guns I don't know what will," said Theetge. "If you have a gun in your home and you know somebody who — the holidays may be a trigger — give us a call."