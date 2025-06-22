CPD: Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, driving off roadway and hitting 'fixed object'

CINCINNATI — A 49-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Carthage, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers responded to the 300 block of W North Bend Road to investigate a serious injury crash.

When they arrived, they found that a 49-year-old man was driving a 2000 Toyota 4Runner east on W North Bend Road. Police said the driver lost control of his vehicle, struck the curb, veered off the roadway and then hit a "fixed object."

The driver was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, police said. The man has not been identified.

CPD said they don't know if the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but they are investigating excessive speed and impairment as factors.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.