CFD: Firefighter sustains minor injury during West Price Hill emergency call

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati firefighter was injured after responding to a call in West Price Hill Sunday evening, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

CFD said the firefighter's injuries were minor.

The fire department was responding to a call for emergency medical assistance in the 1800 block of Sunset Avenue after 9 p.m. Sunday.

While firefighters were at the residence, an altercation began, prompting firefighters to ask for police assistance. CFD said police responded and the scene was quickly secured.

