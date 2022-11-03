Cincinnati leaders prepare for possibility of strong winter storms

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati will reveal plans to tackle the Winter Weather Thursday.

City leaders are also expected to go over snow routes. One of the topics will focus on having streets cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall.

Back in February, that became a major issue because it took crews more than a week to clear snow in some spots.

Potholes also added to that problem. The City of Cincinnati wants to remind everyone about the "Fix It Cincy!" app that allows drivers to report a pothole's location, size, and depth.

Crews will practice loading salt trucks and operating snow vehicles at the Valley View Salt Dome in Camp Washington. There are even more announcements expected Thursday.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

In past Winter Weather preparations, classroom time was provided drivers to review routes and procedures.

READ MORE

A rare La Niña expected this winter: Here's what it means for our weather

Winter weather outlook: Will there be more snow for the Tri-State this season?

Multiple Tri-State counties under snow emergencies