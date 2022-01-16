Multiple Tri-State counties under snow emergencies

Multiple counties in the Tri-State have declared snow emergencies as snow, sleet and other winter weather move through the region Sunday night.

Snow emergencies have been issued for the following areas:

OHIO



Brown County: Level 1 snow emergency

Adams County: Level 2 snow emergency

Highland County: Level 2 snow emergency

KENTUCKY:



Mason County: Level 1 snow emergency

Bracken County: Level 2 snow emergency

In general, a Level 1 Snow Emergency cautions drivers and requires all parked cars to be removed from public streets to allow road crews to treat the roadways. A Level 2 Snow Emergency means drivers should not travel.