Multiple Tri-State counties under snow emergencies

Posted at 6:45 PM, Jan 16, 2022
Multiple counties in the Tri-State have declared snow emergencies as snow, sleet and other winter weather move through the region Sunday night.

Snow emergencies have been issued for the following areas:

OHIO

  • Brown County: Level 1 snow emergency
  • Adams County: Level 2 snow emergency
  • Highland County: Level 2 snow emergency

KENTUCKY:

  • Mason County: Level 1 snow emergency
  • Bracken County: Level 2 snow emergency

In general, a Level 1 Snow Emergency cautions drivers and requires all parked cars to be removed from public streets to allow road crews to treat the roadways. A Level 2 Snow Emergency means drivers should not travel.

