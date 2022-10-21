Winter weather outlook: Will there be more snow for the Tri-State this season?

The official winter weather outlook is here! You're either going to love it or hate it. Main takeaways: Normal temperatures but more precipitation.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their annual winter outlook this week. The outlook covers December 2022 to February 2023. La Nina is back for a rare third straight winter. During a La Nina Winter, the United States will see warmer than average temperatures down south.

So what can the Tri-State expect?

Seasonal temperatures: For December, average high temperatures range from 40-48 degrees for the entire month with lows of 25-31 degrees. For January, the average high temperature range is 39-41 degrees with an average low range of 22-25 degrees. In February, averages range from 41-48 degrees and lows 23-29 degrees.



More precipitation: December usually gets about 4 inches of snow on average. January gets more than 7 inches. February gets more than 6 inches. With this in mind, it is safe to say our chances for more snow could possibly increase. It's also very likely we could just see more rain, depending on the temperatures at the time precipitation is falling.

Everyone else:

Cooler than average temperatures for the Pacific Northwest to the Great Lakes.

Warmer than average temperatures for the West, Southwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast, and portions of the Northeastern coast.

Wetter than average for the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley.

Dry conditions expected to worsen out West, South, and portions of the East Coast.

*It's important to note that this is just an outlook. These outlooks paint a general picture of what can be expected for a season. These do not determine the amount of snow that is expected to fall. Keep checking back with us each week for updates on the latest forecast!