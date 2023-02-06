Watch Now
Cincinnati firefighter accused of grabbing woman's neck and throwing her into wall

Charged with assault, obstructing official business
Posted at 10:56 AM, Feb 06, 2023
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati firefighter is currently on unpaid leave after being charged with two misdemeanors.

Brandon Freeman is accused of grabbing a woman's neck and slamming her into a wall, according to court documents.

Once Freeman knew there was an ongoing police investigation into the incident, he cleaned up blood from the crime scene, "knowingly obstructing officers from a full investigation," according to court documents.

Mollie Lair, deputy director of communications for The City of Cincinnati, told WCPO that Freeman will remain on unpaid leave during the investigation.

Freeman is charged with assault and obstructing official business.

He is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

