Cincinnati fire crews respond to two-story house fire

CINCINNATI — Crews from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire at Outlook Avenue on Thursday morning.

According to a statement from the department, a neighbor called 911 at 5:07 p.m., reporting the back of the home was on fire. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had spread to both floors of the home. It took 20 minutes for crews to get control of the fire. The department estimated damages to be about $200,000.

One person was evaluated at the scene for trouble breathing, but wasn't transported to a medical facility.

Five trucks battled the fire including a ladder truck, which was used to hose the flames shooting from top of the roof.

