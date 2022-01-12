Family pleads for answers as hit-and-run victim undergoes major surgery

CINCINNATI — It’s been more than 100 days since 35-year-old Mical Landrum suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle.

Surveillance footage captured the driver police believe is responsible for the hit-and-run, but no one has come forward to identify the person. Landrum’s family and friends renewed their call for prayers and answers Wednesday by holding a balloon release at UC Medical Center, where he underwent major surgery.

“They are putting the side of his skull that was removed back in,” said DaJuanda Landrum-Tate, Landrum's mother.

Landrum was riding his motorcycle Sept. 27 when a driver knocked him into the intersection of Ezzard Charles Drive and Winchell Avenue before running away from the scene. Landrum-Tate said her son’s recovery has been long and extensive. His family said he was doing everything right when he was hit out of nowhere by a driver running a red light.

“It's something every day,” Landrum-Tate said. “When you think you are doing good, something comes up and then it’s back [to] bad, but you got to keep the faith and you got to keep on pushing forward.”

Landrum-Tate and her family gathered to pray, asking for her son's doctors to be blessed as they operated on him. The group then released green balloons to signify traumatic brain injuries.

“To let Mic know,” she said. “To feel our energy to feel our love and we’re sending them up with prayers to God.”

Police released the footage of the person they believe is responsible in October, but no one has been able to identify the man. Police said the car, which matches a witness's description, is a dark-colored 2008 to 2012 Toyota Camry. The video shows a man in a striped shirt crouching behind the sedan as a police cruiser races to the scene of the crash.

“What kind of person are you,” Landrum-Tate said. “How could do something so horrific and still go about your day like you didn’t do anything?”

Officials say the case is at a stale-mate and they need someone to come forward if they recognize the car or the man in the video.

“If you know you did it and you know what you’ve done, turn yourself in,” said Landrum-Tate.

