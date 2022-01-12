Cincinnati police searching for toddler who may be in danger

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing toddler who they believe may be in danger.

According to police, one-year-old Elijah Michael was picked up Tuesday afternoon at his College Hill home on Hamilton Avenue by his mother, Ivana Dasilva. Police said she does not have custody of him.

Elijah is described by police as white, 2-feet tall, weighting 35 ponds and has blonde hair.

Police said Dasilva may be driving a white Toyota Rav4 or a Silver Ford Bronco.

According to the alert, Dasilva frequents the neighborhoods of College Hill and Goshen.

Her current whereabouts are unknown, police said.

If you see Elijah or know where he is, call 911 immediately.

