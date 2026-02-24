Cincinnati fire chief addresses concerns over dispatch change after 6 residential fire deaths in 2 months

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley is pushing back against allegations that a recent change in how fire dispatch is handled contributed to a spike in fire-related deaths.

At least six Cincinnati residents have died in residential fires in less than two months, compared to the single fire-related fatality recorded during the same period in 2025. McKinley presented the figures to Cincinnati leaders Tuesday during an operational review.

Jan. 17 marked the deadliest fire so far this year when a Spring Grove home went up in flames, killing a mother and her two disabled children. The incident sparked critiques on social media about how responding crews were given information following the city's decision to move fire dispatch from the Cincinnati Fire Department to the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) in November.

One of the allegations online claims someone called 911 from inside the burning home, but firefighters were not notified until it was too late because the information was cataloged in a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system instead of broadcast over radios in real time.

McKinley addressed those allegations directly.

"We've had conversations with ECC, we've pulled tapes and we are in the process of discussing whether it would have, in fact, changed the outcome," McKinley said.

McKinley said the department has standard operating procedures when arriving on scene, and that a primary search of the scene would be done regardless of whether there was a report of a person inside. He said it's "unfair" to assume that the way information was relayed contributed to the cause of death.

What changed — and what hasn't

When fire dispatch was handled internally, McKinley said the department communicated differently with responding crews. He said that changes have been noticed since the November transition, but the department continues to work with ECC leadership to address them.

McKinley said that standard operating procedures upon arrival at every structure fire include a primary search and a rapid sweep of the building announced over the fire ground channel so all crews know which areas have been cleared. He said crews work with dispatch when on scene.

"As much information as we can get, the better, and we work to always try to improve that," McKinley said. "But there hasn't been any changes in the dispatch that could surely change the outcome of a structure fire that we've responded to."

McKinley said response times were not a factor

The victims in the six fatal fires ranged in age from 22 to 74. McKinley said most were elderly or disabled populations, which he described as particularly vulnerable because they may be unable to self-evacuate during a fire.

McKinley told city leaders that most of the buildings were heavily engulfed when crews arrived, creating dangerous conditions on the ground.

A seventh person was also found dead inside an apartment following a fire at a high-rise building on Feb. 5. McKinley said the cause of that death has not yet been determined, as the department continues to work with the medical examiner's office.

McKinley said that response times were not a factor. He said crews responded to the Spring Grove home fire in under one minute. According to a presentation he delivered to the committee, dispatch-to-arrival times for four of the incidents were as follows:

4684 North Edgewood Ave. — Jan. 17: 42 seconds

3744 Llewellyn Ave. — Feb. 6: Three minutes, 42 seconds

5366 Scarletoak Drive — Feb. 15: Five minutes, 10 seconds

4920 Western Hills Ave. — Feb. 18: Two minutes, 51 seconds



McKinley said the department's standard is to arrive within five minutes on 90% of calls, in line with NFPA 1710 guidelines, and that all response times for these incidents were within established operational standards.

He said the longest response time among the fatal fires was a five-minute, 10-second arrival to a scene where the mapped driving distance would typically take six minutes.

"Kudos to all the members out there doing a great job," McKinley said. "Our fire apparatus operators are very well trained. They take the best route to get there."

Department staffing and resources

McKinley told the committee the department is currently staffed at 874 personnel, above its authorized headcount of 841 and its funded level of 859. He said the city manager has allowed the department to exceed that funded number given operational needs.

McKinley said a new recruit class of 47 is expected to graduate in July, and that the department has added three medic units to service over the past two and a half years. He said the department is also working through the procurement process for newer equipment as it approaches fiscal year 2027.

"I feel that we're in a very good place," McKinley said. "I couldn't ask for anything more from all the members of CFD."

McKinley said the string of fatalities has weighed heavily on his crews and that he has reached out personally to check on their well-being.

"You can just look and see the disappointment and the questioning of, 'What could we have done different?'' McKinley said.

He said he has encouraged firefighters to seek peer support or counseling if needed, and has asked assistant chiefs to engage with members during their rounds.

Prevention efforts

McKinley outlined current and upcoming prevention initiatives, including door hangers distributed to streets surrounding each incident, outreach to schools in affected areas, engagement with community councils and collaboration with place-based initiatives for senior fire safety talks.

Looking ahead, McKinley said the department plans to launch a grassroots program called "Neighbors Looking Out for Neighbors," expand data tracking for prevention trend analysis and begin entering residents who need additional assistance into the department's CAD system so that fire companies can be alerted to the presence of individuals with mobility limitations or disabilities before they arrive on scene.

"If we have one ladder to throw, we want to make sure that we make the right choice," McKinley said. "Better situational awareness really helps to provide a better outcome."

McKinley urged residents to ensure smoke alarms are functioning, to have a fire evacuation plan and to ensure there is more than one way out of their home. He also cautioned against storing items in ways that could block exits.

He said that not all of the homes involved in the fatal fires had functioning smoke alarms, though he said fire damage or heat damage may have rendered some inoperable and that the department is still working through its investigations.

McKinley said it is the renter's responsibility to maintain smoke alarms — and that Cincinnati residents can call 311 to request a free smoke alarm installation and a home safety inspection.

A home safety checklist and evacuation plan are included with all 311 smoke alarm requests.

"We'll not only provide smoke alarms, but we'll install smoke alarms as well," McKinley said. "We want to make sure that they're properly located so they can give early detection, as they're designed to do."

McKinley also encouraged residents to check on their neighbors, particularly those who are elderly or have disabilities.

