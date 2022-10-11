Cincinnati expands public alert system to include emergency notifications on active threats

CINCINNATI — Queen City residents can now be notified of emergency situations through new phone alerts.

City leaders announced Monday the expansion of CincyAlert — Cincinnati's public altering system.

Those who subscribe to the system and opt-in to alerts will now receive messages on any possible or confirmed active threats happening in a public place in the city.

"We never know when or where a threat may emerge but we want to be as prepared to respond as possible," City Manager Sheryl Long said. "These alerts will come to you whether you're sitting on the couch at home, shopping at the store, eating out at restaurants or on a walk with your family."

The alerts cover threats including violent crime, severe weather, infrastructure and environmental impacts.

Prior to the feature's rollout, the city manager had to call a long list of city officials before being able to post publicly about dangers or impacts in the city, Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney said. The process would repeat for any incident updates.

Now, the city manager can send out alerts immediately and directly with the push of a finger.

"This is really a boost to our communication network," Kearney said. "It's an instant notification that gives everybody the same, consistent message at the same time and so that's great communication."

The new alert feature will help to push out critical updates on situations that could impact the life, health or safety of residents. Officials say the goal is to reduce fear and confusion while providing accurate information.

"This won't be a real-time feed of every public safety incident in Cincinnati. We want to make sure these alerts are limited to what people need to know to stay safe," said Bill Vedra, director of Cincinnati's Emergency Communication Center.

In some events, alerts will notify users of necessary actions to take — including whether to shelter in place or evacuate.

Once first responders check and declare a scene is safe, an All-Clear Message will be sent out.

"I know everybody wants a microwave situation," City Councilman Scotty Johnson said. "Everybody wants it right here and now, but this will help to make sure that we're accurate and on point when it comes to those situations that may be detrimental to our citizens."

You can sign up online or by downloading the Smart911 app on your phone.