Cincinnati drops 50 spots on 'Best Places to Live' list from U.S. News & World Report. Here's why.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is a great place to live, according to a ranking of "Best Places to Live" for 2024-2025 from U.S. News & World Report, but the Queen City did drop significantly from its 2023-2024 spot.

Cincinnati sat at No. 50 in 2023-2024, but it dropped to No. 100 in the newly published ranking.

Here's the reason for the change in ranking: U.S. News & World Report changed its methodology.

In the 2024-2025 ranking, U.S. News & World Report used city-based data, rather than metro-based data. The website also changed its scoring weight for a city's value and job market. Data was compiled from various sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and more.

Cincinnati received an overall score of 6/10. It received a 6.4/10 for quality of life and a 6.7/10 for the city's value.

U.S. News & World Report described Cincinnati as a "hardly a place that's all work and no play."

"Although Cincinnati is often perceived as a sleepy Midwestern metro area, residents benefit from a wealth of amenities, including museums, professional sports teams and a wide selection of restaurants," according to U.S. News & World Report.

The report said families are drawn to Cincinnati for its public, private and Montessori schools. It also noted the multiple Fortune 500 companies in the city.

"Locals love a good party, whether for the first day of baseball season or in honor of the city's German heritage," the report says. "Even when the event calendar is empty, residents have plenty of ways to stay busy, from visiting an array of museums to noshing on the region's famous chili."

Comparing to other Ohio cities, Cincinnati sat one seat higher than No. 101 Dayton. Toledo and Columbus both sat higher than Cincinnati at No. 98 and No. 61, respectively. The highest ranking city that's closest to Cincinnati is Lexington at No. 15.

Naples, Florida took the No. 1 spot with a 7.1/10, while San Juan, Puerto Rico closed out the list at No. 150 with a 4.6/10.

