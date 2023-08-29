What high school did you go to? Greater Cincinnati high schools make lists of best in Ohio, Kentucky

CINCINNATI — Schools in the Greater Cincinnati region on both sides of the Ohio River have landed themselves on a list of best public high schools in their respective states, based on rankings compiled by U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings compared nearly 18,000 public high schools based on education benchmarks and graduation rates. The schools that were ranked highest had students who achieved high scores on state assessments for math, reading and science as well as strong student performance, college readiness and curriculum breadth, U.S. News & World Report said.

In Ohio, public high schools in the Greater Cincinnati region claimed four of the top five rankings:



Walnut Hills High School ranked second

Mariemont High School ranked third

Indian Hill High School ranked fourth

Wyoming High School ranked fifth

The top public school in the entire Buckeye state was Bexley High School in Franklin County.

Across the river in Kentucky, public schools in the region didn't rank quite as strongly, but two high schools in the region did make the top five rankings:



Highlands High School in Fort Thomas ranked third

Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell ranked fifth

Rankings that only pitted Greater Cincinnati region public high schools against one another put Walnut Hills High School on top, followed by Mariemont and Indian Hill in second and third place. Wyoming is listed as the fourth best public high school in the region, followed by William Mason High School in fifth.

Filling out the rest of the top 10 were:



Highlands High School in KY ranked sixth place

Turpin High School ranked seventh

Madeira High School ranked eighth

Beechwood High School ranked ninth

Sycamore High School ranked tenth

But while Tri-State schools topped the lists for best in their state, but none of the schools in the Greater Cincinnati region were able to crack into the list of best schools in the nation.

Sorry, private school-goers: The rankings list released by the data organization did not include assessments of which private schools were the best in their regions or states.

Tri-State schools also did not make on the lists of best magnet, charter or STEM schools in the nation.