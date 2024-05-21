Cincinnati, Covington ranked in the top 50 best places to live in the U.S.

Two cities in the Tri-State were listed in the 50 best places to live in the U.S. by Money.com — Cincinnati and Covington.

Over-the-Rhine contributed to the Queen City being ranked in the top 50. Money said it was "one of the most ambitious urban renewal projects in America."

The area has been transformed over the past 20 years and has become a popular destination for locals and tourists. Restaurants, bars and destinations like Washington Park, Findlay Market and Rhinegeist Brewery were highlighted by the company as draws for the neighborhood.



It is also only a short walk from TQL Stadium, home to FC Cincinnati.

Modernization efforts throughout the city also contributed to Cincy making the top 50, Money said.

"Nationally-ranked hospitals and universities, Fortune 500 companies like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, relatively low taxes and affordable home prices only add to the city’s cachet," according to Money.com.

Several projects are also going on in Covington like the improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor.

Other projects going on in the area include:



Creating a mixed-use neighborhood in the city at a previous IRS site

Adding more bike lanes

Widening sidewalks

Installing more charging stations for electric vehicles

Subsidizing small businesses

Locals and tourists can also enjoy murals in Mainstrasse Village, the view of Cincinnati's skyline from Devou Park, The Globe and more.

"Covington has one of the lowest median home listing prices on our list of Best Places to Live, making it an affordable place to put down roots," according to Money.com. "From a community standpoint, the city puts heavy emphasis on inclusivity: It’s home to the Esperanza Latino Center, has banned conversion therapy, recognizes Juneteenth and hosts NKY Pride every summer."