Cincinnati day care pushes to reopen amid child abuse allegations

CINCINNATI — A West Price Hill day care faced off with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in hopes of reopening amid a child abuse case.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services ordered Small Kids Adventures Learning Center II to shut down in March after police and JFS investigators said surveillance video showed several instances of abuse, non-compliance and mistreatment of children.

An entity is entitled to a hearing in front of a non-partial third party if operators want to appeal that decision. So, the hearing for this case took place virtual Friday with examiner Shakeba DuBose.

The assistant attorney general arguing on behalf of JFS is Kelly Richardson, while attorney Carl Lewis represented the day care. A recap of the hearing can be found below:

In her opening statement, Richardson argued the license suspension should remain in effect unless the public children services entity completes its investigation, determines all allegations are unsubstantiated, all criminal charges are dismissed and JFS terminates the suspension.

Richardson called two JFS employees as witnesses: Kim Sauermann and Trentae Taylor.

“The reason for the suspension is something very serious happened to a child in care, a child received significant injury as well as based on, upon, review of video footage of the center, one classroom of the center," Taylor said. "We observed several staff members inappropriately guiding and managing children.”

Taylor told the examiner staff members are not allowed to “physically discipline children, hit children, grab children, throw children, strike children, yell at children, isolate children, restrain children," but noted that is what she saw occur on surveillance video from inside the facility.

Sauermann backed up that testimony and named three employees that she said took part. One of those, Kristian Hemmitt, is in jail facing child abuse charges after police said video showed her, in one instance, rip a 1-year-old’s hair out.

“We got information from the police department that there had been numerous, I believe the wording was hundreds of instances, some of them, most of them, still with Ms. Hemmitt. However, there were other staff, other children, involved,” Sauermann said. “I have never, again, never seen someone do this with children in a child care setting. It’s very disturbing.”

Lewis did not call any witnesses but said the AG’s office only brought still frame photos from the surveillance video and that witnesses were only testifying based on memory.

“The still shots do not give the entire picture,” Lewis said.

Lewis said no employees outside of Hemmitt have been indicted at this time. He said the day care owner and administrator should be credited for bringing the abuse to the attention of authorities, and he said those in charge were not seen on camera abusing children. JFS workers said administrators were on camera witnessing some of the abuse and not intervening.

“The suspension is inappropriate given that any criminal allegations or any indictments that are currently in place were done in a direct result of Small Kids Adventures Learning Center LLC being completely forthright and cooperative with law enforcement,” Lewis said.

DuBose said she should have a written decision complete by the end of this month.