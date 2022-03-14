Cincinnati day care worker accused of assaulting 1-year-old

CINCINNATI — A day care worker in Cincinnati is accused of assaulting a toddler earlier this month at a day care in West Price Hill.

The alleged assault happened on March 2 at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center on Glenway Avenue.

Court documents allege Kristian Angelica Hemmitt grabbed a 1-year-old by the hair and forced the toddler's head down to the ground. The documents then allege Hemmitt forcibly removed hair from the toddler's scalp. Hemmit is then accused of pulling the toddler up by the hair and preventing the toddler's feet from touching the ground.

Then, investigators said, Hemmit walked 10 feet while performing a "push-pull" motion with the toddler's hair clenched in her closed fists.

According to court documents, the toddler suffered multiple scalp injuries visible in person and on recorded footage of following the assault. Investigators said Hemmitt caused serious physical harm to the toddler resulting in the toddler needing the ER.

Investigators said Hemmitt attempt to alter the toddler's appearance to avoid detection of the assault. Court documents also allege Hemmitt tried to dispose evidence of the assault in a trash can.

Hemmitt is facing charges of assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of endangering children.

Hemmitt appeared in court Monday morning. She is currently in the Hamilton County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

WCPO went to Small Kids Adventures day care Monday morning for comment, but found the center was closed.