Cincinnati Cyclones to get a cool $3.6 million in pandemic-relief grants

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Cyclones are set to receive just under $3.6 million in pandemic relief grant funding from the state of Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

The grants are comprised of money the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help offset financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In all, the Ohio General Assembly has appropriated $30 million total in grants to help minor league baseball and hockey teams in Ohio recover from losses suffered during the pandemic.

"Ohio is the heart of excitement, and there’s nothing more exciting than the roar of a crowd rooting for the home team,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development, in a press release from the agency. "With this funding we’re supporting more than just these teams; we’re supporting beloved members of our communities. Whether it’s with a hat trick or a home run, these teams bring generations of fans together and give them something to cheer for. We’re proud to invest in that."

The Cincinnati Cyclones will receive $3,590,363.96 in total from the ARPA funding.

The only other hockey team receiving funds from the minor league relief grants is the Toledo Walleye, who were granted just over $5 million.

Most of the grant recipients are minor league baseball teams spanning from Lake Erie to the Miami Valley, including the Dayton Dragons — who will be given $6.2 million in relief funds.

According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Development, individual grant amounts were awarded based on eligible teams' gross revenue in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the widespread cancellation of whole and partial seasons in varying sports across the U.S.