Snow emergencies issued in preparation for snowfall throughout Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Snow is headed towards the Tri-State area tonight, and some counties have already declared snow emergencies in preparation.

The snow will mainly be done by no later than 9 a.m., but we may see a few flurries and mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, with highs in the low 30s.

School closures, delays and travel impacts are all possible for Friday morning. See our list of closures here.

Here's a list of the snow emergencies that have been declared.

Kentucky:



Boone County: Level one

Campbell County: Level one

Kenton County: Level one

A level one snow emergency involves encouraging drivers to use caution due to hazardous road conditions from snow and ice.

We will keep this story updated with the latest on snow emergencies.