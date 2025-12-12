Man sentenced to 8-12 years in prison in connection with Clermont County overdose death

CINCINNATI — A man has been sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison after Clermont County officials said a "young lady" overdosed on drugs she bought from him.

Steven Wayne Noumoff pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in a fentanyl related compound and more in connection with the woman's overdose death in September 2023.

Prosecutors said Noumoff texted with the "young female victim" before traveling to Goshen from Hamilton County to sell her drugs. She then overdosed and died "within a few hours."

Once Noumoff learned of the death, prosecutors said he deleted texts and social media messages from his phone. However, he continued to traffic drugs until he was later arrested.

During his sentencing, prosecutors said that while the victim is still at fault for seeking out the drugs, an eight-year sentence was "appropriate."

"This is a tragic case in which a drug dealer, with no regard for anyone but himself, cost a troubled young lady with a bright future her life. ... We see this type of case far too often in our county, and we will continue to pursue every drug trafficker to full extent of the law," Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve said in a statement.