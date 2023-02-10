BLINK 2022 brought $126 million to Greater Cincinnati region

CINCINNATI — Each year, BLINK has brought an influx of visitors to the Greater Cincinnati region to experience the four-day arts and light festival and 2022 was no different.

According to ArtsWave, BLINK 2022 created a significant impact on the region once more.

Organizers said attendees traveled to Cincinnati from 29 different states; through the execution of the event, BLINK also "directly created or supported 1,638 jobs," said Justin Brookhart, executive director of BLINK, in a press release.

In all, the region raked in around $126 million in the four days BLINK brought people to downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine, Covington and other nearby neighborhoods.

“This event is not possible without the support of ArtsWave, our partners, and all the generous donors and supporters that help make it a gigantic, free, public art event," said Brookhart. "This truly is a ‘nowhere else’ experience."

More than 300 different local, national and international artists submitted proposals for artwork and concepts ahead of BLINK 2022 as well, the largest submission wave the festival has seen since its inception.

The free event ultimately showcased more than 100 art installations spanning more than 30 city blocks, in addition to a parade, live music, food and more. Artists from all over the world were featured, alongside Cincinnati artists.

New to 2022 was a drone show that captivated crowds as the lit-up drones flew through the sky over the Ohio River, dancing into different shapes and optical illusions in eight planned shows spanning the four-day festival.