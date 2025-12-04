UC police investigating sexual assault that occurred on campus

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on campus Wednesday morning.

According to an alert sent to students, unknown suspects approached someone in Woodside Garage at around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, blocked her from leaving and then inappropriately touched her. The suspects were dressed in all black and had their faces covered.

Anyone who may have witnessed the sexual assault is asked to contact UCPD at 513-556-1111 or go in person to Three Edwards Center on W. Corry Boulevard.

Police also noted that any students who are victims of sexual assault or any sex- or gender-based crimes can make a report with the Office of Equal Opportunity if they do not want to file a police report.