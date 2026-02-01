Cincinnati bike rally honors two killed in Minneapolis, protests ICE operations nationwide

CINCINNATI — While some bikers may try to avoid the cold, dozens of riders braved the bitter temperatures on Saturday to make their voices heard.

Bikers gathered outside of Findlay Market as part of a nationwide community bike ride. The group biked to Fountain Square and back to Findlay Market.

The rally was organized to honor Alex Pretti and Renée Good, who were recently killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

One of the organizers of the event, Vincent Wilson, said a bike ride was symbolic as Pretti was a passionate mountain biker.

"The amount of people who came shows that there is a really strong support for our neighbors here in Cincinnati, for our immigrant neighbors here in Cincinnati," Wilson said.

Wilson runs a nonprofit bike shop in Lockland, helping West African migrants in his community. We spoke to Wilson about the work he does back in 2024.

"Really, the bicycles are kind of the front door, and then helping with jobs, helping with immigration papers, helping with language, all of that stuff kind of follows," Wilson said.

Wilson said most migrants he helps came to the United States to work and have a better life.

"Now they are asking themselves, 'is that life even possible here?'" Wilson said.

It's not the first ICE protest this weekend. Friday night, hundreds marched through the streets of Cincinnati calling for federal agents across the country to back down.

As for how the city is responding, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval spoke on the issue in a CNN appearance. He maintained the city's stance of non-cooperation with ICE operations.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has voiced some concern with how ICE raids could impact communities in the state. However, DeWine said local and state law enforcement will cooperate with the federal government.

"ICE will be able to do what they legally can do whether we like that or not," DeWine said.

As for Wilson, he said he hopes the rallies in Cincinnati show that the community is willing to speak for those who may be afraid to.

"I hope the message that all of these rallies sent to the people of Cincinnati is that you're not alone," Wilson said.