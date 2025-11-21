Police arrest 23-year-old suspected of fatally hitting woman in Carthage and fleeing scene

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man suspected of being the driver who fled the scene after fatally hitting a woman in Carthage in September.

Police have charged 23-year-old Jenry Rodriguez Gonzalez with failing to stop after an accident and tampering with evidence. According to CPD, they identified Rodriguez-Gonzalez as the driver involved in the crash on Nov. 19.

On September 26, at around 6 a.m., CPD responded to the 7200 block of Vine Street in Carthage after reports of a fatal crash.

Officers found that an unknown vehicle heading northbound on Vine Street struck a woman walking into the roadway before fleeing the scene.

Court documents identify the woman killed as Kristy Luckett. Luckett was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, CPD said.

Those documents also say that after he fled from the scene of the crash, Rodriguez Gonzalez removed the license plate from his vehicle and threw it in the garbage.

Rodriguez Gonzalez is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond, of which he must pay 10%.