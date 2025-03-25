Can Cincinnati compete with Boulder and Salt Lake City to host the Sundance Film Festival?

CINCINNATI — The competition to host the iconic Sundance Film Festival has escalated in the final days.

Colorado lawmakers approved a hefty $34 million financial incentive package Tuesday to lure the festival over a 10-year period to Boulder. Colorado state senator Judy Amabile said Tuesday that “there is no possibility that it doesn’t pay for itself.”

That’s higher than Cincinnati City Council’s proposed allocation of $5 million.

Utah has allocated $3.5 million to host the festival in Salt Lake City.

The decision on where to host the festival, which attracted more than 72,000 attendees last year, is not purely a financial calculation.

“I think it will definitely play a factor,” said IndieWire senior reporter Brian Welk. “And I definitely don’t think it is the only factor.”

Hear the case for why Cincinnati still has a shot below:

Here's why Cincinnati still has a shot at hosting the Sundance Film Festival

IndieWire published a story detailing each city’s pros and cons of winning the bid to host the festival.

Welk described some of the factors going into the decision: walkability, proximity to theater venues, proximity to the airport, political climate and affordability.

“I think a lot has to do with ‘Will this be affordable for people?’ and ‘Will this really still capture the vibe of what Sundance has always been?’” he said.

Over its 40-year history in Park City, the cozy mountain town had become cost-prohibitive.

IndieWire describes Cincinnati’s biggest challenge as perception.

“A lot of people on the coast in New York and LA were skeptical," Welk said.

Since being announced as a finalist and people learned more about what Cincinnati had to offer, Welk said, it’s started to “sound more promising.”

“But ultimately, people are still skeptical. Can Cincinnati, a Midwest town, really capture the same vibe and ethos that Sundance has had to offer for all these years?” Welk said.

Welk said he talked with one festivalgoer who said he didn’t like the idea of having to attend a world premiere and then eat at The Cheesecake Factory.

Anyone who has ever been to Cincinnati can refute the notion that the city is more than just chain restaurants in strip malls.

Watch Cincinnati's City Council discuss funding Sundance:

$2.5 million in funding approved for Sundance Film Festival bid

Cincinnati City Council member Seth Walsh shared that festival representatives were impressed during their site visits.

“They were amazed by the city when they came here; it wasn't the city they thought it was,” Walsh said.

Over-The-Rhine's density, number of theater venues, walkability and transportation availability reflected what the festival was looking for in its Request for Proposal.

Walsh said Cincinnati’s offer, from a combined public and private perspective, is as competitive as what Colorado is offering financially. He also said the excitement of the community goes a long way.

“Sundance really wants a community that wants them as much as they want to be there,” Walsh said.

Watch what the local film community has to say about the festival:

Cincinnati awaits decision on bid to host Sundance Film Festival

Sundance had previously indicated they would make the decision in late March or early April. Walsh said he had not heard anything about a decision being made, nor a specific timeline.

“It feels good, but we know nothing more than what everyone else knows at this stage,” Walsh said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.