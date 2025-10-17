'We lost a legend' | Camp Washington Chili owner Johnny Johnson dies

CINCINNATI — The beloved owner of one of Cincinnati's favorite eateries has died.

Camp Washington Chili announced Johnny Johnson passed away peacefully on Thursday, surrounded by his family.

"Today we lost a legend ... He wore many hats in life: Husband, Dad, Pappou, Uncle, Nouno, Brother, Proud Veteran, Loyal Friend, Boss. This was his favorite hat to wear," the restaurant posted with an image of Johnson in his Camp Washington Chili hat.

The news comes more than two weeks after Johnson celebrated his 90th birthday at the chili parlor.

Johnson's uncle first opened Camp Washington Chili in 1940. He then immigrated to Cincinnati from Greece in 1951 to join the family business, creating a lasting legacy.

Under Johnson, Camp Washington Chili won the James Beard Foundation's America's Classics Award and has been featured in numerous food blogs, shows or magazines.