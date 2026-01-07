Themed after-hours events for those 21+ return to Cincinnati Museum Center in 2026

CINCINNATI — Get ready to party at the museum because the Cincinnati Museum Center is bringing back its after-hours events for adults in 2026.

The CMC After Hours series will have four different themed events for those 21 and older throughout the year.

The kid-free events give adults the perfect excuse to rediscover the Cincinnati Museum Center — but, this time, with a drink in hand if you'd like.

Attendees for any After Hours event are also encouraged to dress the part for each theme, with a costume contest awarding the best dressed. There will also be unique activities and programming at each event to go along with the themes, as well as a live DJ and karaoke. Cash bars around the museum will also have themed food and cocktails for guests.

This year's After Hours series is kicking off Thursday, Feb. 12, from 7-10 p.m., with After Hours: '80s Edition. The museum center said attendees can expect arcade games, karaoke and more.

"Break out the leg warmers, tease that hair and dust off your neon — it's time to party like it's 1985!" according to the museum's website.

Here's the full lineup for After Hours events:



'80s Edition — Thursday, Feb. 12

Sci-Fi Edition — Thursday, May 14

Prom Edition — Thursday, Aug. 6

Halloween Edition — Thursday, Oct. 22

Currently, the museum's website does not have specific details about the later events scheduled throughout the year. You can click here to stay up to date with the museum's website.

For those interested in going to any After Hours event, admission tickets are $15 in advance for Cincinnati Museum Center members and $20 for non-members. If you don't snag tickets ahead of time, they bump up to $25 for members and $30 for non-members at the door.