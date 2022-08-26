Breast Birthday Ever: Mercy Health doctor throws party to encourage women to get mammograms

CINCINNATI — It’s time to help fulfill the birthday wish of a very important Mercy Health doctor.

Dr. Alaba Robinson wants women to get mammograms so she’s throwing a party to help them do it.

This is the seventh time she’s hosted the "Breast Birthday Ever."

“I was like, you know what, when I turned 40…I’m gonna have a party, I’m going to make it fun. I need to spread this to my patients. I can demystify the process of getting a mammogram,” she said.

Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit will be parked outside the Forest Park office on Winton Road. In addition to the critical screening, patients can enjoy food, drinks and a DJ.

In years past, Dr. Robinson said her team has been able to do 60-90 mammograms during the party.

She said it’s so key to get women caught up on mammograms that they delayed during the pandemic.

“There are significant health care disparities in a lot of people have fear around getting mammograms,” said Dr. Robinson.

According to experts, putting off a mammogram can be a deadly mistake, especially if diseases are caught too late.

Mammograms are available Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To book an appointment call 513-686-3300 and select option one. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Mercy Health can also help determine if the mammogram is covered by insurance or what other programs can get the cost covered.

The mobile mammography unit will be parked at 11550 Winton Road.

READ MORE

Clinic battles health care fatigue by offering better work environment

This Cincinnati group is working to address mental health concerns in schools

Inflation Reduction Act 2022: President Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation