17-year-old shot near Woodward High School in Bond Hill; School dismissal delayed

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old was shot near Woodward High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on lockdown shortly before dismissal.

Cincinnati police said the teen was shot outside the Glen Meadow Apartments in Bond Hill. He then walked to Woodward, where classes were about to be dismissed, for help. The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown as police secured the area, delaying dismissal.

Police said the person shot was taken to UC Medical Center in serious condition. There are no suspects at this time.

The lockdown was lifted and dismissal continued at Woodward.

"Our security team followed safety protocols including immediately securing the building and cooperating with Cincinnati Police Department," Cincinnati Public Schools said in a statement on social media. "Principal Workman will provide additional communications later this evening."

Our security team followed safety protocols including immediately securing the building and cooperating with Cincinnati Police Department. Principal Workman will provide additional communications later this evening. 2/2 — I Am CPS (@IamCPS) February 23, 2023

Police remain on scene investigating the shooting.

READ MORE

Cincinnati police arrest man for June 2022 homicide

Coroner: 2 dead after getting hit while walking dogs in Springfield Township

16-year-old Taft High School student killed in weekend shooting