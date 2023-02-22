Watch Now
Police: 3 hospitalized after pedestrians hit while walking dogs in Springfield Township

Posted at 6:29 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 18:34:54-05

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people were taken to the hospital after a woman driving on McKelvey Road in Springfield Township hit two people.

Police Sgt. Tom Mullins said an elderly woman hit two people walking their dogs. Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital. The woman stayed on scene after the crash and was also taken to the hospital.

There was no information on the extent of the injuries. McKelvey Road is closed at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

