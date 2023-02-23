Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiAvondale

Actions

Cincinnati police arrest man for June 2022 homicide

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cincinnati police
Posted at 12:16 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 12:16:59-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Thursday that a man was arrested for a homicide that happened in June of 2022.

Police said, with the help of the fugitive apprehension squad, they arrested 41-year-old Steven McCloud Sr. for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Leandre Heights, which happened on June 4, 2022.

The shooting happened on Blair Avenue in Avondale; at around 4:32 p.m. that day, police and fire officials responded to the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Heights suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
NKY recycled over 3,000 pounds of broken holiday lights from 2022 season City to share latest gun violence data West side staple Putz's Creamy Whip announces 2023 opening date

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.