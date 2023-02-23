Cincinnati police arrest man for June 2022 homicide

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Thursday that a man was arrested for a homicide that happened in June of 2022.

Police said, with the help of the fugitive apprehension squad, they arrested 41-year-old Steven McCloud Sr. for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Leandre Heights, which happened on June 4, 2022.

The shooting happened on Blair Avenue in Avondale; at around 4:32 p.m. that day, police and fire officials responded to the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Heights suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.