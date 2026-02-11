CINCINNATI — After the heartbreaking death of community advocate Patricia McCollum more than a year ago, her name is now permanently tied to the people she helped most.

McCollum and her two adopted children, DJ and Kaydence, were killed inside their College Hill home in October 2024.

Police said they were stabbed to death by Anthony Mathis, McCollum's son-in-law.

McCollum was known for her advocacy for foster children. Her daughter, Detra, said their family always had foster kids in the home.

"She loved children," Detra said. "Everything she did, she did it from her heart."

WATCH: McCollum's family reacts to street sign dedicated to late foster advocate

Street named in honor of foster advocate Patricia McCollum near new county services campus

Detra said her mom fostered dozens of children throughout her life and worked closely with Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

Now, symbolically, the street leading to the new home for Job and Family Services in Bond Hill will bear McCollum's name.

"It's just all the universe," Detra said.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said McCollum made a huge impact on local foster children and Job and Family Services.

"Those families and the kids will be served here in a way that she served those kids: with a big heart," Driehaus said.

The old Mercy Health building in Bond Hill is now the central campus for county employees. The dedication of the street sign was shortly followed by a ribbon-cutting for the building.

Driehaus said the campus helps expand access to county services, including:



Hamilton County Office of Addiction Response

Hamilton County Developmental and Disability Services

Hamilton County Environmental Services

Hamilton County Job and Family Services

Hamilton County Public Health

Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission

CLEAR - The Regional Crime Information Center (RCIC)

"It's services that interact with one another," Driehaus said.