CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Bond Hill Thursday night.

Cincinnati police have blocked off part of the 4900 block of Paddock Road near Regent Avenue following a shooting. A CPD captain at the scene said two teenage boys were shot. One was pronounced dead. The other was taken to the hospital.

