CPD: 2 people shot Saturday evening near Bond Hill Park

CINCINNATI — Two people have been shot Saturday evening in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police Lt. Timothy Lanter said.

Lanter said the two people were shot around 6 p.m. near Yarmouth and Joseph avenues, which are both near Bond Hill Park.

Both victims have been transported to UC Medical Center. Lanter didn't specify what their conditions are.

Lanter also didn't say what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspects.

WCPO has a crew headed to the scene and will update when more information is available.